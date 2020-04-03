FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool down is coming!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We'll start the new work week with more sunshine and warm temperatures. Our next storm system will move through by the middle of the week bringing us slight rain chances, cooler weather and windy conditions!
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in lower-80s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Some clouds with overnight lows in the 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-70s. 10 percent chance for showers. Windy.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-70s. 10 percent chance for showers.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s.
SUNDAY: Highs warm back into the low-80s under sunny skies. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s. Breezy.
