Front line photography reveals emotion behind the uniform

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A picture may be worth a thousand words, but the lens capturing Kimberlee Switzer is focused more on emotion.
“It’s hard, it’s emotional," said Switzer.
On Monday afternoon she stood in her own yard, still dressed in her clothes from work. She’s a hospice nurse, working on the front lines during the pandemic.
"It’s scary right now as this gets worse. People need to understand that this is real.”
Behind the camera and the idea for the photoshoot is Kathleen Dreier who was previously an event photographer before the coronavirus.
"Every part of my income disappeared in mid to late march," said Dreier.
For weeks she wondered what would become of her career when an idea came into view. Featuring the people on the front lines.
“As a Tucson-based documentary and event photographer, this photo essay was born from a wish to be of service to my community during the COVID-19 crisis. My aim is to give our Tucson essential workers a platform to tell us in their own words what is really going on including the impact of the pandemic on them, their family, their job and the people they serve. My hope is that their words and accompanying portrait will encourage Tucson to follow the guidelines in place and help support each other. They, our front line workers, literally and figuratively, are part of the fabric that holds our city together,” said Dreier on her Facebook page she made for the photos called: “COVID-19 and Tucson Front Line Workers.”
In only two weeks she’s captured 35 people from doctors, nurses, to grocery store managers. Showing the raw truth in a few shots.
"People have a very neutral very somber look because I encourage what words they want to communicate to the public.”
For Switzer, the message of her photos is to put a familiar face on those fighting the pandemic.
It’s going to mean a lot to me that people can see a real person—maybe somebody they know that lives here in town.”
Hoping it helps bring a new perspective to the viewer that isn’t gone in a flash.
"Stay home. And get this over with so we can all go back to lives and people can have their families back," said Switzer.
If you or someone you know would like to be photographed you may contact Kathleen at: kathleendreier.com or 520-245-6711.
