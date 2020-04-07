Front line photography reveals emotion behind the uniform

“As a Tucson-based documentary and event photographer, this photo essay was born from a wish to be of service to my community during the COVID-19 crisis. My aim is to give our Tucson essential workers a platform to tell us in their own words what is really going on including the impact of the pandemic on them, their family, their job and the people they serve. My hope is that their words and accompanying portrait will encourage Tucson to follow the guidelines in place and help support each other. They, our front line workers, literally and figuratively, are part of the fabric that holds our city together,” said Dreier on her Facebook page she made for the photos called: “COVID-19 and Tucson Front Line Workers.”