John Lewis, once Trump target, backs Joe Biden for president

As a first-term U.S. senator from Delaware, Biden pushed for the extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which had been adopted after Lewis' marches. Biden fought against redlining — banking standards that made it difficult, if not impossible, for black families to secure mortgages in white neighborhoods. But Biden also was a leading critic of court-ordered busing to force integration of public schools. He notes that many black parents joined whites in opposing busing, and he points to redlining as the real structural impediment to school integration.