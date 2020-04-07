Motorcyclist dies after serious collision on west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The driver of a motorcycle has died after being involved in a collision on Speedway and Greasewood over the weekend.
On April 5, 2020, at approximately 5:14 p.m., officers from Operations Division West were dispatched to the intersection of West Speedway Boulevard and North Greasewood Road for the report of a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger car.
Upon arrival, Tucson Fire personnel were on scene rendering aid to the motorcycle passenger after making the determination that the driver of the motorcycle, 26-year-old Joseph Javier Snyder, had died at the scene.
Tucson Fire transported Snyder’s (adult female) passenger to Banner University Medical Center, with serious injuries. Snyder’s next of kin were notified of his passing.
Traffic Detectives were contacted and responded to continue the investigation. According to witness interviews conducted by officers and detectives, Snyder was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Speedway Blvd. with his passenger riding on the back.
Witnesses advised that Snyder disregarded a red light and collided with a 2018 Volkswagen Passat that was southbound on Greasewood Rd.
The driver of the Volkswagen stopped immediately and remained at the scene for the investigation.
A DUI Officer responded to the scene and determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.
Interviews in conjunction with roadway evidence determined that speed does appear to be a factor in this collision. T
he investigation is on-going and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
