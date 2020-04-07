One person dies in east-side apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An apartment fire on Tucson’s east side proved deadly early on Tuesday, April 7.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters searching for victims in the apartment in the 500 block of North Harrison Road found one person in a bedroom and brought the victim outside for possible medical care. But, it was determined that the victim had already died.
Firefighters evacuated surrounding apartments, but after the fire was extinguished, residents were allowed to return.
The fire was under control at 4:35 a.m., 13 minutes after the first crews arrived.
The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. It is not yet known if the apartment was equipped with working smoke alarms.
