Police arrest one in connection to fatal shooting outside midtown carwash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting outside a midtown carwash in March.
Detectives arrested 20-year-old Juan Manuel Mercado on Monday, April 6, 2020, in east Tucson for the killing of 27-year-old Jesse Dominguez. He is being held at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex for first-degree murder.
Officers responded to a self carwash, located at 3001 E. Fort Lowell Road, March 22, 2020, where they found Dominguez shot to death, according to a TPD news release. Through surveillance footage, investigators determined Dominguez had some sort of discussion with a person in another vehicle and, shortly after, a shootout ensued.
Dominguez shot back but was killed in the gun battle. The vehicle, a white passenger car, sped away and was later found without any suspects, away from the scene, according to TPD.
It’s unclear if detectives are looking for other suspects that might have been involved in the shooting at this time.
