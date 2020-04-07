Taste This, Tucson: Not your typical neighborhood bar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here in southern Arizona, we prefer our food with some added spice.
That’s exactly what one local bar is cooking up. On the outside, The Neighborhood Bar might look like any other local place, but inside, they’re spicing things up!
“It’s not your typical bar food,” admits Daniel Cordova, owner of The Neighborhood Bar, who opened his business just over four years ago. “When we barely opened, we had a lot of regulars who use to come to the old bar and obviously as soon as they walked in, it wasn’t what they expected.”
The atmosphere of The Neighborhood Bar creates a club-like space with color changing lights, decorative wall pieces and Latin inspired music — but it doesn’t end there. This bar’s kitchen is just as flavorful as its atmosphere.
We started with the Shrimp Tapatío Ramen Cup, a hidden menu item that can only be found featured on the bar’s Instagram. The Neighborhood Bar takes the instant ramen inside the Tapatío cup, throws out the seasoning packet and completely revamps it with their own house made broth, freshly grilled shrimp, sliced avocado, topped with green onions and chili flakes.
This dish combines all the flavors of mariscos and Mexican spice to create one mouthwatering cup of ramen that will take you straight to the Baja.
Next, we moved on to the La Sonorense Burger. Think of a bacon burger with a south of the border twist. This delicious creation is made with a beef patty, fresh guacamole, green chilies, sauteed onions, queso fresco, two stripes of bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce, onion and topped with a sweet pepper.
This burger will challenge any hungry appetite and let’s just say, we finished every last bite. The cooks definitely do not hold back on the guacamole either. If a unique burger is what you’re looking for, this place will be sure to satisfy your craving.
The Neighborhood Bar is known for their signature cocktails and award winning micheladas. If you’re not sure where to start, we suggest ordering the Stay Hood shooter flight, which features the bar’s most popular drinks.
The Neighborhood Bar transforms into a party destination on the weekends, featuring Latin music, local DJs and karaoke. It’s an oasis for those looking to escape their usual weekend bar hop.
During this time, dining in is restricted in southern Arizona, however, the Neighborhood Bar is offering takeout and curb side pickup Thursday through Sunday, which means you can get those mouth watering burgers and prized micheladas to go!
