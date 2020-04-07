Truckers keep trucking to keep stores stocked but many are frustrated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - They are the unsung heroes of the open road. Without truck drivers, stores wouldn’t have food or cleaning products to help fend off the virus.
However, some drivers have become so frustrated they are ready to throw in the towel.
“They are now shutting down rest areas, they are shutting down service plazas on the toll roads,” said Cassandra Fowler, Owner of Sassy Transportation. “People need to remember truck drivers only have public restrooms.”
This comes at a time when good hygiene is critical. Fowler says their only option is to take the risk and share public bathrooms and showers. She says Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is also hard to come by.
“My father, God bless his pea pickin’ heart, got me masks, got me hand sanitizer, got me gloves,” said Fowler.
Not everyone is as fortunate as her, though. So, Fowler shared her extra masks with a fellow truck driver, Daniel Gandy, and his wife at a truck stop in Tucson.
“I have been to so many states that are hotspots,” said Fowler. “I don’t want to risk infecting somebody. If [other drivers] are willing to wear one, I am willing to share one.”
Gandy, a driver for Smokey Point Distribution, says he plans to work until the pandemic is over because he doesn’t want to unknowingly bring the virus home to his family.
“Why would I [put my family] at risk? I have got a truck that’s pretty well set up,” he said.
Gandy does worry about break-ins, though.
“I’ve heard a lot of my friends talking about going into the bathroom and coming out and finding their window broken,” he said. “You get a little uncomfortable thinking about it.”
It’s the stockpiling that’s pushing Fowler over the edge. Already struggling to find a decent meal on her routes (as big trucks can’t make it through drive -thru’s without causing damage), Fowler says her options are usually Walmart or a truck stop.
“I can’t even get bottles of water because people are buying out the stores and going to the truck stops because they know [the stops] have it,” she said.
Fowler says she will park her truck if something doesn’t change.
“Quit hoarding, relax, [supplies are] still going to be there,” she said.
Drivers also mentioned they don’t have proper access to testing, even though they are distributing goods to high-risk areas. Fowler believes testing should be available at truck stops.
Gandy says some folks have been showing their appreciation for drivers by offering warm meals. He says the gratitude goes a long way.
