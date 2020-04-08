Arizona human resources firm aims to help businesses during the COVID-19 crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many businesses are struggling to navigate all the changes due to COVID-19. That includes whether or not to lay off employees.
Now, a Phoenix-area human resources services firm hopes to help businesses across Arizona. Officials with Integrity Outsource said they are offering their services for 90 days for free.
“We’re really doing this because we’ve got the capacity, we have the expertise, we’re doing it anyways. Let’s help those people that need help,” said Joe Beers, president and chief executive officer of Integrity Outsource.
Beers said there’s no obligation to stay after the free 90 days but they hope clients will. They plan on offering up to $50,000 worth of free services.
Click here for more information about the services offered.
