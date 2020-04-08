BREAKING: Inmate escapes from Pima County Jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching to locate 29-year-old Jose Fernandez after they say he escaped from the Pima County Jail on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at approximately 6:50 a.m., deputies responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex for the report of an escaped inmate.
Upon arrival, they learned Jose Fernandez was discovered missing during the morning cell check. Through further investigation deputies determined Fernandez had actually escaped from the Mission Facility at approximately 4:00 p.m., the previous afternoon.
Fernandez scaled a block wall and managed to break through the steel mesh that covered the exercise yard. This went unnoticed by corrections staff monitoring the inmates.
Fernandez was last seen on foot, running down Mission Road according to PCSD. He was a pretrial inmate who was booked into our jail on Feb. 24, 2020. His charges include Aggravated Assault, Auto Theft, and Vandalism.
Fernandez is described as:
• Hispanic male
• 29 years of age
• 5’0” tall
• Approx.135 pounds
• Black hair with a buzz cut, brown eyes
• Last seen wearing a white shirt and boxer shorts
Initial investigation indicates that Mr. Fernandez was inappropriately transferred to a lower security area of the facility, it should be noted however, he had been in custody for approximately 6 weeks and had not exhibited any behaviors that led staff to believe he was not suitable for a lower security placement.
It appears that corrections staff failed to provide appropriate oversight of the inmates in the recreation yard and that the evening physical head count was not conducted in accordance with department policies and procedures. This allowed Fernandez’ escape to go unnoticed for an unacceptable amount of time.
PCSD will address these issues as part of a formal review of the incident and take corrective action.
PCSD’s Fugitive Investigative Strike Team (FIST) personnel are actively searching for Fernandez.
Anyone who actively aids Fernandez in his attempt to avoid capture will be criminally prosecuted.
Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.
You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.
