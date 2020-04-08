3 detained in connection to shooting on east side, 1 injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a shooting on Tucson’s eastside.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesperson with the Tucson Police Department, said one person was shot in a parking lot near the intersection of Houghton Road and Rita Road on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Police detained three people in connection to the shooting.
It’s unclear if anyone has been charged or if police are searching for more suspects.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
