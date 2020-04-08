Fact Finders: Is cycling outdoors safe during coronavirus outbreak?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With Governor Doug Ducey encouraging people to spend time outdoors, while practicing social distancing, you shouldn’t be surprised to see more people on two wheels around your neighborhood.
But, is cycling outdoors still safe? That’s was a question to our KOLD News 13 Fact Finders Team.
Dr. David Neiman, a health professor at Appalachian State University and director of the Human Performance Lab at the North Carolina Research Campus, spoke with Bicyling.com about the concerns that may come with cycling during the coronavirus.
Dr. Neiman told Bicyling.com that it is safe to ride outside, as long as you’re doing it alone. He said the best plan for riding is to go out and ride solo in noncrowded areas.
With the CDC’s guidelines to wear cloth face covers in public, Dr. Neiman suggested wearing a Buff or other moisture-wicking face covering to help cut down on droplets that could spread with heavy breathing.
Experts also say cyclists should refrain from spitting while riding and if you use tissues, make sure you throw them away in a safe and secure area.
You also want to treat your cycling gloves like your hands. The CDC says everyone should wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. The same goes for your cycling gloves.
