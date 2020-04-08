Guidelines approved for Tucson seniors set to graduate during coronavirus outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tens of thousands of students in the Tucson Unified School District now have a better idea on how the end of their school year will be handled amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Governor Doug Ducey ordered all schools in Arizona to remain closed through the end of the 2019-2020 year in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Many districts, students and their families have shifted to online courses and home-schooling.
The Tucson Unified Governing Board approved new grading and graduation guidelines for the largest district in Southern Arizona during a virtual board meeting Tuesday night.
For about 6,000 seniors in the district, there are now specific guidelines full-time students can maintain to stay “on-track” for graduation. Requirements:
- All 12th grade student that have completed and are enrolled in all courses necessary for graduation in May of 2020 at the time of the district’s closure.
- All 12th grade students that were passing all required courses, with a "D" or better, at the time of the district’s closure.
- All 12th grade students that were not passing all required courses with a "D" or better at the time of the time of the district’s closure shall be responsible for completing all teacher required fourth quarter assignments and work necessary for a passing grade and graduation eligibility.
Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said he is meeting with district principals to identify students who may be struggling with requirements.
“Being able to call those parents, make sure the parents understand that these students are in a danger zone right now and we want to take the entirety of this fourth quarter, of which there’s about six or seven weeks remaining, to do everything we can to connect the student with the teacher so they can have the opportunity to bring those failing grades up to be eligible for a diploma," said Trujillo.
The district said the recommendations are fully compliant with the Board of Education’s emergency graduation requirements for the closure shortened 2019-2020 school year. While schools retain the authority to decide whether to issue diplomas or credits to students, schools may not base the decisions solely on missed instructional time.
“We can’t make graduation decisions or academic decisions on students or against students for any time that they’ve been out of school or any time that they have not had access to our learning activities or access to our online educational opportunities," Trujillo said.
Board members expressed concern for students who may not be able to access online instruction or struggling to follow along with the work. Members also mentioned that many students may now have shifted to teachers or caregivers for siblings if their parents are still working full-time jobs.
Superintendent Trujillo said he was hopeful graduation ceremonies would still be held on May 20th. If stay-at-home orders are still in place, he said the district will reevaluate on May 1st.
The superintendent said he would support postponing, but not cancelling, the graduation ceremonies for thousands of seniors.
The board also approved grading guidelines for students. For high school students, the final third quarter grades can be used as the final grades for the fourth quarter in all classes. Students can increase their grades with work from teachers, at the instructor’s discretion, but none of the work assigned during the fourth quarter can lower a student’s grade.
For more details on the grading and graduation guidelines approved for the Tucson Unified School District, click here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.