KOLD INVESTIGATES: Sonora Behavioral Health’s CEO no longer with hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A big shakeup at Sonora Behavioral Health Hospital in Tucson.
The facility is just coming off multiple serious citations the Arizona Department of Health Services says potentially put patients’ lives in danger. Now, we’re learning Michael Tacke is no longer the CEO.
This marks the second CEO in just two years for Sonora Behavioral Health Hospital. This also comes at a time when health care facilities are already strapped taking extra precautions for COVID-19.
Michael Tacke replaced former CEO Connie Burnett who left her position shortly after our first investigation aired in May of 2018.
According to Tacke’s LinkedIn profile, he started in June of 2018. Now, he is no longer listed on the Sonora Behavioral Health website.
We also called the facility and asked if he was still working there. We were told no.
They could not provide details as to why he is no longer in charge, but did say a new CEO is not in place right now but rather interim leadership.
We also reached out to the hospital’s public relations associate director. She said they will not be providing a statement on this.
