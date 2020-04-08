Mayor Romero authorizes Tucson restaurants to operate as pop-up grocery stores

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mayor Regina Romero has temporarily authorized Tucson restaurants to sell packaged food, fresh produce, paper goods, and cleaning supplies to customers without changes to current Certificates of Occupancy or Business Licenses.
Consistent with the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-25 issued yesterday, the policy will be assessed for renewal every two weeks.
“Our restaurant community is at the heart of Tucson’s cultural, social, and economic fabric,” said Mayor Romero. “I encourage all Tucsonans to continue rallying around our restaurants by ordering takeout, purchasing gift cards, and now, by visiting them for their grocery needs.”
“As a chef and Tucson City of Gastronomy Board President, I appreciate and support this change in public policy. It will promote public safety and allow our restaurants to be another needed resource during these trying times,” said Chef Janos Wilder.
Restaurants will be required to collect sales tax on the packaged foods. All prepackaged foods should be labeled in accordance with the most recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance. To facilitate the distribution of food during the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA released Guidance for Industry: Temporary Policy Regarding Nutrition Labeling of Certain Packaged Food During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, to provide restaurants and food manufacturers with flexibility regarding nutrition labeling of certain packaged food.
This new authorization of retail sales by restaurants was created in collaboration with the Tucson City of Gastronomy Board of Directors. The Tucson City of Gastronomy is a nonprofit organization that works to support Tucson’s UNESCO designation as a City of Gastronomy on behalf of local restaurants, other food-related businesses, and community stakeholders in our food system.
