Mayor Romero authorizes Tucson restaurants to operate as pop-up grocery stores

Restaurants will be required to collect sales tax on the packaged foods. All prepackaged foods should be labeled in accordance with the most recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance. To facilitate the distribution of food during the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA released Guidance for Industry: Temporary Policy Regarding Nutrition Labeling of Certain Packaged Food During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, to provide restaurants and food manufacturers with flexibility regarding nutrition labeling of certain packaged food.