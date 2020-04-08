MUSD offers support to parents, students learning at home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - School closures due to COVID-19 have turned parents and guardians around the world into homeschoolers.
While the transition is unfamiliar and a little daunting, educators say it's critical to ease any interruptions to the school year.
Marana Unified School District is offering parents support during this time by staying engaged.
Teachers are making one-to-one connections with students weekly to check in and make sure they’re understanding the lessons.
Counselors, social workers, and nurses are reaching out to families to check on the social and emotional piece.
Staff said they’re even providing contact information for different resources in the community if any parents have lost their jobs, kids need access to WiFi, etc.
Another great resource for parents and students during this time is the district’s website.
You can find answers to tech issues with student Chromebooks, how grading will take place, and what’s happening to standardized testing.
"It’s very important in Marana that our families feel connected, supported and cared for. More than just providing an education, we want to make sure that our families know that we’re here and want to support them through this,” Dr. Dondi Luce, Twin Peaks K-8 School principal, said.
Luce said they’re getting feedback through surveys and check-ins each week to see if they’re getting home learning right.
For more resources, you can visit their website: https://www.maranausd.org/.
