Sen. McSally to host telephone town hall with special guest Larry Kudlow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sen. Martha McSally will host a telephone town hall with special guest Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor on Thursday, April 9.
The town hall will provide an update on COVID-19, the economic resources available to Arizonans, and answer questions.
Kudlow serves as Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council. He leads the coordination of President Trump’s domestic and global economic policy agenda.
It will be McSally’s fourth telephone town hall since the coronavirus outbreak.
The town hall will being at 3 p.m. (Arizona time) and the call-in number is 855-962-1520.
