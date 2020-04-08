SILVER ALERT: Police ask for help locating missing Chandler man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing Chandler man who suffers from dementia and a past traumatic brain injury.
Zheng Shi left his home on Wednesday morning, April 8, and was wearing white boxer shorts and a gray shirt. He may be driving a beige 2009 Honda CRV with Arizona license NAF287.
He is described as Asian, 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you see him or his vehicle, call police at 480-782-4130.
