Sprouts expands grocery pickup to Tucson stores

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sprouts Farmers Market has expanded grocery pickup to its Tucson locations.
This will support families looking to shop without entering the store during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers can order groceries online at sprouts.com/order and can pick up their order at any of the four local Tucson Sprouts stores.
The service, in partnership with Instacart, allows customers to plan grocery pick up for the same day or to schedule several days in advance. Customers are alerted when their order is ready for pickup by their personal Sprouts shopper who will bring the groceries to a designated pickup parking spot when the customer arrives and checks in.
This grocery pickup service is in addition to local grocery delivery by Instacart to select zip codes, expanding access to the healthy products that shoppers trust Sprouts to provide.
