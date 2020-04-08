Tucson Fire Department honors retired paramedic battling COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The sound of sirens took over the parking lot of St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
The spotlight was on a man who normally shies away from it.
“He would be absolutely embarrassed by all this,” said Kourtney Trewern, the youngest daughter of retired Tucson Fire Department paramedic, Larry Delfs who is battling COVID-19. "He is such a humble person he hated the limelight on him, he does do what he can for everyone else.”
“He thinks of himself last and so the fact that this happened today was just a great honor for him and gave him that moment to shine,” Kristin Baker, his middle daughter, said.
That moment commemorated, with a period of quietness, as family members and friends stood in support from a distance. It’s the only way they can do so since the diagnosis.
“Our motto has been slow, strong, and steady over this time so that’s what we tell him every time we talk to him,” Trewern said.
And as the cars slowly pulled away, their support stuck with each member of the family.
“They have the same mission to serve and that’s what they do and they back each other any moment and the families and that’s exactly what they did today,” Baker said.
The family strongly relies on its faith to carry their father steadily into recovery.
“We have strong faith and he is seeing us through at this point and we just ask that the community join with us, pray with us, agree with us, so we can see our dad,” Baker said.
Delfs’ daughters are asking the community to leave their lights on until midnight Tuesday to show unity and solidarity for not only their dad but all health care workers during the COVID-19 crisis.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.