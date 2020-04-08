With schools out, fewer are reporting child abuse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID-19 has caused schools to close and move all online, but for many students, the school walls can be the safest place for them.
“When you’re in an abusive situation, fear drives your life,” said Ellen Kirton, who says she is a survivor of child abuse.
She said her father was an alcoholic and abusive for much of her childhood.
“Besides all the beatings, it also included rape,” she said. “He would know where to hit so the teachers would not see it.”
She now serves on the board for the Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center (SACA) and knows firsthand that right now can be very hard for many children.
Many kids rely on teachers or school staff to report abuse. The Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) said they make up one of the largest reporting groups in the state. Teachers are required by law to report situations of abuse.
“When children are in school, (they’re) surrounded by those mandatory reporters. It provides a real strong level of safety for them,” said Marie Fordney, executive director at SACA.
According to DCS, child abuse reporting calls were at five-years highs for January and February 2020, with well more than 14,000 reports each month. When schools were closed in March, reporting numbers dropped by thousands. March 2020 numbers show 12,742 reporting calls were made. DCS said daily calls have dropped by about 200 a day—and that means some children are suffering in silence.
“I think we are in a really dangerous situation for some children, and it's important for all of us to take that responsibility really seriously,” said Fordney.
DCS said they cannot investigate abuse, if they don’t get a call.
“We might think, ‘oh that’s not our business,’ but really it’s all of our business because we have to keep these kids safe because they’re not surrounded by those people who normally do keep them safe,” said Fordney.
DCS asks if you reasonably suspect that a child is being abused or neglected report it to them. Please click here if you feel the need to report.
TUSD declined to do an interview on this story but sent us a statement saying, “The safety of all our students is a priority even when they are at home. All TUSD teachers and staff will continue to follow all the mandatory reporting guidelines required.”
Arizona’s Statewide Toll-Free Child Abuse Hotline
Phone: 1-888-SOS-CHILD
Phone: 1-888-767-2445
