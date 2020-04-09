Alexander Folk remembers his acting days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “If I had a rubber hose I would beat you”.
A well-known, even famous line from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is one that made Alexander Folk’s career so enjoyable.
“Chevy Chase gave me that line on the spur of the moment and it became extremely famous,” actor and author Alexander Folk said. "And I think that’s one of the highlights of my career.”
Folk has popped up in several movies and TV shows over the decades. He’s had scenes opposite Gary Oldman in Sid & Nancy, Brad Pitt in Cutting Class, Lost Highway and the second Naked Gun film.
“By the grace of God, I’ve been able to last about fifty years. I did what I loved. It’s amazing to get paid for something you would pay them to do,” said Folk.
His talents not only transcend film, but paper too.
He’s authored two books including Go Home: A Guide to Achieving Your Goals While Dealing with Life’s Inconveniences and another book for people who might be struggling with isolation, especially during the self-quarantine.
“God is saying to us is ‘okay I’ve cleared your schedule, now you have nothing to do but sit at home. Your schedule is pretty much clear. Now, can we talk?’", he said.
He doesn’t want everyone to struggle alone in the current circumstances of the global pandemic, but to use this time to look inward and recognize the positive aspects of life.
“Life is great. Life is really what you make it,” Folk said.
