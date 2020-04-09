Cochise County employee dies from injuries suffered on the job

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An employee with the Cochise County Public Works Department died in the hospital Tuesday night after he suffered injuries during a work “incident.”
County officials said in a news release 60-year-old Raul Perez died April 8, 2020, after he was airlifted from a worksite to Tucson on Monday. It’s still unclear what happened, but Perez, a county public works equipment worker, was operating a road maintenance vehicle during the incident that happened on County Road Yard in Douglas.
Perez served as a county employee for more than 20 years.
Officials with the Arizona Division of Occupational Health & Safety are in the middle of an investigation into what led to Perez’s death, according to the release.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.