Deals and freebies for healthcare, frontline workers in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In hopes to make it feel like a fortunate time to be a worker on the front lines, many companies have offered freebies and discounts for all nurses and other healthcare/medical workers.
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is giving nurses with valid IDs a dozen free Krispy Kreme donuts every Monday through May 12. There is a limit of up to two dozen per worker.
Little Caesars Pizza
Little Caesars Pizza will be donating and delivering a million pizzas to healthcare workers and first responders in the U.S. in the next few weeks. Starting April 13, customers can also "Pie it Forward" and donate a pizza to their local hospital, police station, or fire station via the Little Caesars app.
Starbucks
Watch for your local Starbucks to be open before you claim this deal. Check the website, or your app, to see which location is open. Starbucks is offering frontline workers and first responders a free tall hot or iced coffee until May 3.
IHOP
20% off your entire check if you’re a medical, law enforcement, military and firefighter professional. Just mention this offer when you call in your order to IHOP. Then, show your Official ID when you pick up your order.
The Parish
50% percent off for health care workers, first responders, grocery store workers, pharmacists, laid-off live entertainment venue employees, local musicians with canceled gigs. Order by calling 520-797-1233. Please notify the staff at the time of placing the order.
Diablo Burger
For every meal bought, Diablo Burger will donate a meal to healthcare workers and first responders to the COVID-19 crisis. Call (520)-882-2007 to order ahead.
Lemon Shark Poke
Law enforcement, first responders and health care workers can get a discount. Call (520) 771-6681.
White Castle
While the nearest White Castle is in Scottsdale, if you find yourself there for a weekend, they are offering a free Castle Combo or breakfast combo to healthcare workers and EMTs, valid through the end of April. This is good for drive-thru only and you must show ID to receive the offer.
Liquid I.V.
Free for healthcare workers!. Fill out the form here.
Verb Energy bars
If you’re a healthcare worker, text 415-915-8372 and they’ll send you free Verb Bars. Check out their Instagram for more information.
Barco
Barco is a healthcare apparel company that is offering to donate 10,000 scrubs each month for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic to professionals on the front lines. All you have to do is go to their website and request a donation (minimum of 50 sets required).
Careismatic Brands
One of the largest U.S. suppliers of scrubs, Careismatic Brands, is donating $1 million in Cherokee and Dickies scrubs in increments of 12-120 units to hospitals for frontline healthcare workers. To receive a donation, hospital executives will need to email Scrubs@Careismatic.com and include the hospital name, hospital contact person and cell phone number, hospital delivery address, and the quantity requested for each women's, men's, and unisex scrubs, plus the size range needed in tops, pants, and jackets in each size (regular, petite, tall in XXS/S/M/L/XL/2X/3X/4X/5X). Careismatic Brands will do their best to accommodate these requests based on inventory and availability.
Ably Apparel
If you’re a first responder, you can tag yourself on Ably’s Instagram page starting April 8th and the company will send you a free item from their website.
Clove
Clove is a healthcare apparel company. They are offering free compression socks with every Clove purchase. Just add a pair of socks to a cart containing shoes, and use code WITHLOVE for the discount to properly apply.
Costco
The bulk goods warehouse store Costco is temporarily offering priority access to members who are healthcare workers and first responders. Just present your Costco membership card and official identification of your role to move to the front of the line.
Crocs
Crocs, the company that creates popular shoes for healthcare providers, is donating 10,000 shoes a day. All you have to do is go to the Crocs website and get in line at 12 p.m. ET for each day's giveaway.
Dearfoams
Dearfoams is giving away free slippers to healthcare workers to make their time off a little more cozy. Sign up on their website. Dearfoams has also committed to donating 100,000 face masks to healthcare heroes.
Dollar General
Popular retailer Dollar General is offering a 10% discount on qualifying purchases to all medical personnel, first responders, and activated National Guardsmen. Just present your employer badge or ID. This offer is currently good through April 30, 2020 and may be extended further.
Dr. Scholl’s
Dr. Scholl's is donating 100,000 pairs of insoles to healthcare workers across the country. Hospitals can email coronavirus.outreach@drscholls.com to submit a request for their medical staff.
Mask Match
If you are a healthcare worker in need of a mask, Mask Match will try to connect you with someone who has masks to donate. Fill out the "I need masks" form to get started.
Mattress Firm
You deserve a good night's sleep! Mattress Firm is giving away up to 1,000 free pillows each day to workers in the healthcare community through April 15. The giveaway will be on their webpage at 10 a.m. CDT each day through the promotional period.
National Auto Collision Centers
No contact estimates available and free towing, pickup and delivery. Discount on deductible for first responders, health care workers, military, UPS/Fedex/postal service employees/grocery & pharmacy employees and anyone who is currently out of work during the shut down.
Universal Standard
Apparel company Universal Standard is offering a free piece of clothing from their Foundation line of soft tees, bodysuits, and tanks to nurses, doctors, and medical workers in the U.S. while supplies last. Email a photo of your credential to us@universalstandard.net to receive this offer.
Care.com
Free one month access to care.com for healthcare professionals.
Headspace
To take care of your mental health, Headspace is offering its meditation app to anyone working in a public health setting. Visit their website and sign up.
Associates in Health Psych
Free 15-minute counseling for healthcare worker.
Neurocore Counseling
Free telehealth counseling available through May 1. Click here.
REAL
Free one-month online therapy sessions. Sign up here.
Coaches4Good
Free 30-minute life coaching to help you stay motivated and reboot for the next work day. Click here.
Art of Living
Free evidence-based breathing and meditation techniques. US healthcare worker can access the online course by visiting www.aolf.me/covid19 and register using their professional license number.
Reloveution
Free 1-hour mental health session for first responders, emergency personnel, and healthcare professionals dealing with the stress associated with COVID-19. Please fill out this form if interested.
Habitly
Habitly is offering unlimited free classes for the month of April.
Training Mate
Free 1-month access to Mate to Go online workouts. Provide your email and a photo of your hospital badge and a promo code will be sent to use at checkout. Tag a doctor or nurse on IG for them to get access to this offer.
Down Dog App
Free access until July 1 for all healthcare professionals. Please visit downdogapp.com/healthcare to register your work healthcare domain.
Yoga 2.0 Studio
Free virtual classes for healthcare professionals. Just send an email at hello@yoga2point0.com with any proof of employment (even a business card, or LinkedIn screenshot) to get setup.
Vulgar Yoga
Free yoga and pilates. Go to their Instagram for details.
Airbnb
Airbnb is offering a place for healthcare workers to “stay close to their patients and safely distanced from their own families.” When you book a frontline stay, Airbnb will waive all their fees up to the first 100K responders invited to book until May 31, 2020.
Delta Airlines
Delta Airlines is flying eligible medical volunteers round-trip for free to Georgia, Louisiana, and Michigan. More places are added weekly.
