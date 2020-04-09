Deals and freebies for healthcare, frontline workers in southern Arizona

One of the largest U.S. suppliers of scrubs, Careismatic Brands, is donating $1 million in Cherokee and Dickies scrubs in increments of 12-120 units to hospitals for frontline healthcare workers. To receive a donation, hospital executives will need to email Scrubs@Careismatic.com and include the hospital name, hospital contact person and cell phone number, hospital delivery address, and the quantity requested for each women's, men's, and unisex scrubs, plus the size range needed in tops, pants, and jackets in each size (regular, petite, tall in XXS/S/M/L/XL/2X/3X/4X/5X). Careismatic Brands will do their best to accommodate these requests based on inventory and availability.