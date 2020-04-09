Drexel Heights FD team rescues stranded hiker

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the Drexel Heights Fire District’s Technical Rescue Team were dispatched to Tucson Mountain Park on Wednesday, April 8, to help a stranded hiker.
According to information from the fire district, firefighters and Pima County Sheriff’s Department personnel responded to the McCain Loop area shortly before 1 p.m.
The 71-year-old man was found on the Tucson Estates Trail, where he was assessed before being removed from the trail and taken to a hospital.
No further information was immediately available.
