Drexel Heights FD team rescues stranded hiker
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 9, 2020 at 8:34 AM MST - Updated April 9 at 8:38 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the Drexel Heights Fire District’s Technical Rescue Team were dispatched to Tucson Mountain Park on Wednesday, April 8, to help a stranded hiker.

According to information from the fire district, firefighters and Pima County Sheriff’s Department personnel responded to the McCain Loop area shortly before 1 p.m.

The 71-year-old man was found on the Tucson Estates Trail, where he was assessed before being removed from the trail and taken to a hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

