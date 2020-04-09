Employee at Amazon fulfillment center in Tucson tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Amazon officials confirmed Thursday that one employee working at the company’s fulfillment center in Tucson tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are supporting the individual who is recovering,” said Amazon spokesman Timothy Carter. “We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”
The fulfillment center, located at 6701 S. Kolb Road, operates as a warehouse and distribution center where employees pack and ship orders, according to the company’s officials website. There have not been any confirmed cases in the distribution center, located in South Tucson at 723 W. Silverlake Road, officials said.
Officials released a list of protocols they are taking in response to the COVID-19 crisis, which includes paying employees diagnosed with the disease for two weeks during their quarantine, increasing frequency and intensity of cleaning at the centers and staggering shifts to promote social distancing, among other measures.
Carter couldn’t say when the employee tested positive for COVID-19, when Amazon administrators found out about the diagnosis and how long after that they told their workforce.
