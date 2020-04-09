FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below average temperatures and some rain!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures are cooling a bit and stay below average through the weekend. Our next storm system will move through Friday into Saturday bringing us a chance for rain. Things clear out just in time for Easter Sunday!
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper-40s. 10 percent chance for showers.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. 10 percent chance for showers.
SATURDAY: Highs in the mid-60s. 40 percent chance for a lingering shower.
SUNDAY: Highs warm back into the upper-70s under sunny skies.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in upper-70s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-80s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.