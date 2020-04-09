FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below average temperatures and some rain!

By Stephanie Waldref | April 9, 2020 at 5:50 AM MST - Updated April 9 at 5:50 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures are cooling a bit and stay below average through the weekend. Our next storm system will move through Friday into Saturday bringing us a chance for rain. Things clear out just in time for Easter Sunday!

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper-40s. 10 percent chance for showers.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. 10 percent chance for showers.

SATURDAY: Highs in the mid-60s. 40 percent chance for a lingering shower.

SUNDAY: Highs warm back into the upper-70s under sunny skies.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in upper-70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-80s.

