First responders put at risk of COVID-19 after patient dishonest with dispatcher

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Drexel Heights Fire Districts in Green Valley are asking everyone who calls for emergency services to be as truthful as possible so first responders can take the needed precautions during their response.
The following is a statement from Public Information Officer, L.T. Pratt:
In these trying days, the tension is high, stress makes us think and do things we normally wouldn’t do. We at the Green Valley and Drexel Heights Fire Districts wish to ask everyone to, “Just be truthful” with our dispatchers and crews as we do our very best in providing the best possible care to you in times of emergency service.
We had another dangerous situation occur yesterday with our crew from DHFD Station 403.
They responded to a medical emergency at a residence and found out later that they had been potentially exposed to the COVID-19 virus. The patient had not been truthful to the 911 dispatcher asking several questions to determine if the crew needed to take precautions during their response. It was later determined by the crew that the patient had been showing signs and symptoms of the virus.
Not answering the questions truthfully only puts those who came to take care of you at risk of getting sick. But it doesn’t end there.
The potential to expose other firefighters and EMS personnel also is a possibility. Then there’s the risk of our folks taking the exposure home to their family and loved ones. And the “Spread Continues.”
Please know that, if you answer that you might be showing signs and symptoms, we are there and will remain there to provide you with the best care possible. That’s what we do!
Just give us the chance to protect ourselves and those that we love by “Just Being Truthful.”
