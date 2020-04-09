Patrons using Fort Huachuca facilities must wear face masks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fort Huachuca officials announced Thursday they will turn away any patrons using post facilities who are not wearing face masks starting Friday, April 10.
- When driving up to the gate to shop on post, vehicles must have and KEEP THEIR CAR WINDOWS UP.
- Those who are not following the new rules/regulations will be turned away and won’t be allowed to shop.
The following statement is from the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence:
Not only does the installation need to inform audiences of what is now required to shop on post, but they want your audiences to know that the actions our civilian communities are taking directly impact national security and military readiness. They appreciate those who are complying with Governor Ducey’s Executive Order, and moreover, civilians who are voluntarily limiting their travel to 60 miles or less are protecting our military forces.
The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence has many missions, one of which is training our nation's military intelligence community. They stand ready to defend the nation against all enemies, including COVID-19.
We need to inform retired and military affiliated populations in the surrounding communities what actions we’re implementing to stop COVID-19. We want to be considerate of their needs, time, and health. We don’t want members to travel to the fort this weekend unprepared and get turned away because they don’t have a cloth face covering. We know many travel from 25 miles or more to shop at our facilities. It could significantly impact them if they aren’t getting information about the actions we’re taking.
