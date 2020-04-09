Patrons using Fort Huachuca facilities must wear face masks

We need to inform retired and military affiliated populations in the surrounding communities what actions we’re implementing to stop COVID-19. We want to be considerate of their needs, time, and health. We don’t want members to travel to the fort this weekend unprepared and get turned away because they don’t have a cloth face covering. We know many travel from 25 miles or more to shop at our facilities. It could significantly impact them if they aren’t getting information about the actions we’re taking.