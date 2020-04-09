Governor Ducey announces reopening of St. Luke’s Medical Center amid COVID-19 outbreak

“Arizona is taking proactive measures to increase hospital capacity and secure resources for health care professionals. This is a statewide plan and Arizona will be prepared,” said Governor Ducey. “Our hope is that we never have to use these beds — and that our physical distancing measures, travel restrictions, limitations on elective surgeries and other protective actions will mean fewer infections and less strain on our health care system. But, we are prepared for what may come next. My thanks to the health care professionals, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and everyone working to protect public health and support others.”