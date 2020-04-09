Inmate in Florence prison tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections announced in a news release Thursday an inmate at the Arizona State Prison Complex - Florence tested positive for COVID-19.
In the release, ADOC officials said they are separating inmates who exhibit flu-like symptoms from the general population and “is taking proactive measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the inmate population."
More than 42,000 ADOC inmates have been tested, 58 tested negative with seven pending and three positive cases, as of April 9, 2020, according to the release.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.