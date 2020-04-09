Local hotels aim to help healthcare workers battling COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s typically the busy season for hotels and resorts in southern Arizona.
But instead, rooms are sitting empty as COVID-19 caused mass cancellations.
“Right at the beginning of March is when we knew something was happening,” said David Toler, the director of sales and marketing at El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort. "March and the month of April have basically been erased from our profits for the year.”
The hotel has 428 rooms and as of Wednesday, April 8, Toler said only five to six were occupied.
With the hospitality industry hurting, a new strategy to serve came up — one that helps healthcare workers on the frontlines.
“There’s a list of about 40 hotels that are willing to place some of these individuals,” said Michael Guymon, vice president of the Tucson Metro Chamber.
The chamber has been working with Visit Tucson to help get those out on the front lines into local hotels.
“A vast majority of them are willing to house medical staff, they understand the circumstances that making sure those medical staff individuals have a safe place. Obviously, they would want to go back to their families, but they also want to keep their families safe," Guymon said.
It’s not a free stay but many will be offered at a discount.
"Making rates work for people, so we don’t want to turn anyone away at this point,” Toler said.
For now, it’s only for workers and not for the sick needing to be quarantined.
“We are working with the city and the county on other issues that relate to individuals that need to be quarantined,” Guymon said. "That’s where I think we’re going to need to have more in-depth conversations because they [hotels] also want to make sure their spaces are safe and continue to be safe.”
It’s a way to benefit both and show support until business goes back to normal.
“First responders, health care workers, we’re behind you just like all of Tucson is,” Toler said.
The list of hotels participating is not public, however, healthcare workers can go to hcwhosted.org to find a hotel.
