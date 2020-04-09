Local restaurants allowed to sell groceries, produce during COVID-19 closure to boost business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Restaurants in Tucson can serve as pop-up grocery stores to help boost business during COVID-19. The city is temporarily allowing restaurants to sell packaged food, fresh produce, paper products and cleaning supplies without changing their business licenses.
Hotel Congress pivoted its operations, now operating the Hotel Congress Market, an online grocery store.
“We’ve turned around all of our operations from a night club, a hotel and restaurant,” said Hotel Congress Entertainment and Booking Director David Slutes.
Bags of pasta, green apples and oranges sit on tables in the historic hotel’s lobby in preparation for customer pick-ups. Many of the products for sale would typically be used in the restaurant. Customers can order items online and pick them up on designated days.
“From tortillas to grapefruit to pasta,” Slutes said. “Tomorrow when we do our big pick-up, we’ll have the meats, the chickens, the beefs and we are selling to-go meals, lasagnas and fajitas.”
The pop-up grocery store has had about 250 orders during the past couple days and toilet paper is a major seller. The sales are a hopeful sign for Hotel Congress.
"We had to let go of at least 180 people from our entire business," Slutes said. "Now we have about 20 people who are doing such hard work, to the point where if this all works out, we will be able to bring people on a lot quicker."
He said the hotel is focused on keeping its employees on the schedule.
“It’s not so much about being a moneymaker as keeping as many people employed as possible and that’s the great thing about this,” he said.
The Hotel Congress Market will offer pick-ups on Tuesdays and Fridays. While the hotel, night club and sister restaurant, Maynards Market and Kitchen are all closed, Hotel Congress’s main restaurant, The Cup Cafe, is still open for to-go orders.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.