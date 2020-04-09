Pima County prepares for end of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The peak for the coronavirus in Arizona will most likely come towards the end of the month of April said Dr Francisco Garcia, the Chief Medical Officer for Pima County.
“Some models have said the 22nd” Garcia said. “Some models have said the 27th.”
That date could be the beginning of the end, although, models are not a perfect indicator.
But Garcia warns of getting too relaxed about the social distancing and other measures put into place to battle COVID-19.
He believes there might be ups and downs, outbreaks here and there even when the county emerges on the other side of this.
But it is a question some are beginning to ask.
District 4 Supervisor, Steve Christy suggested the county jump start the small business commission so that we can “be prepared” when businesses begin reopen. His motion passed 4-1.
“We directed staff to put together a wind down plan,” said Board Chair Ramone Valadez.
Garcia also says hospitals have empty beds which is leading to lay offs and furloughs for nurses and other hospital staff.
28 percent of the beds he says are empty right now.
“You can’t have people in the hospital being paid to staff these beds if you have the patients to take care of,” Garcia said.
The Governor has prohibited hospitals from doing elective surgery to make space for COVID-19.
“Health care workers are getting laid off,” said District 1 Supervisor Ally Miller. “Northwest Hospital, I was told, had a lay off because they can’t do these elective surgeries.”
But the need for the beds may still come.
“What you see, the current model predicts that the maximum bed utilization will occur about April 22nd,” Garcia said.
Pima County has also decided it will rely on state numbers when it comes to making health care decisions and informing the public.
He said the county doesn’t have the expertise to do modeling accurately, even though it is not an exact science.
So as not to confuse the residents in Pima County and duplicate state efforts, information will be removed from the county website.
“Because it causes less confusion and less heartburn for everyone if we lead with the state numbers,” Garcia said.
The Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier also reported to the board that none of his officers have tested positive for the virus and no cases have been reported inside the Pima County jail, which has about 1,600 inmates.
