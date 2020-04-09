Police say speed may have been factor in deadly pedestrian crash

According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 29-year-old Chase R. Harriman was walking north in the 1200 block of North Camino Seco, near Speedway Boulevard, at about 7 p.m. when he was struck by a 2003 Toyota Corolla that was headed south. Investigators studying roadway evidence determined that the Corolla never left the roadway and that Harriman was in the roadway when he was struck.