Police say speed may have been factor in deadly pedestrian crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man died after being struck by a car on an east-side street Wednesday, April 8.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 29-year-old Chase R. Harriman was walking north in the 1200 block of North Camino Seco, near Speedway Boulevard, at about 7 p.m. when he was struck by a 2003 Toyota Corolla that was headed south. Investigators studying roadway evidence determined that the Corolla never left the roadway and that Harriman was in the roadway when he was struck.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI officer determined that the driver was not impaired, but interviews and roadway evidence suggest that speed does appear to be a factor in the collision, police said.
No charges or citations have been issued. The investigation is on-going.
