Protesters gather outside of Ohio Statehouse during coronavirus briefing with Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of demonstrators gathered outside of the Ohio Statehouse on Thursday to protest against the state’s efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
The protesters carried signs with messages directed at Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.
Shouts from the protesters were acknowledged by Dr. Acton and heard through the daily update on cases of the coronavirus in Ohio.
Dr. Acton and the Governor both said they understand that the statewide orders have been challenging adjustments for Ohioans, but they added that the decisions were made based on what is best for the health safety of residents.
“If we don’t hang in there, if we don’t keep doing what we are doing, it’s going to cost a lot of lives,” Gov. DeWine stated.
Gov. DeWine said exercising the First Amendment was excluded from Ohio’s ban on large gatherings.
As of Thursday, the Department of Health said at least 213 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with 5,512 cases confirmed statewide.
