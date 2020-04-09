SVPD asks community for help in vehicle burglary investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After the Sierra Vista Police Department received reports of 22 vehicle burglaries on Tuesday, April 7, the department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying potential suspects.
The burglaries occurred in the area of Golf Links Drive between Buffalo Soldier Trail and Coronado Drive.
SVPD asks that any residents in the area with home security video systems check their video feeds for individuals acting suspiciously. Residents should look for vehicles that stop near a residence with one or two people who get out and walk around the neighborhood’s houses before leaving after a short time.
“We also urge all local residents to discourage these crimes of opportunity by ensuring no valuables are left inside their vehicles and by always locking their vehicles,” SVPD Public Information Officer Cpl. Scott Borgstadt says.
Anyone with video or information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact SVPD Detective Sgt. Marco Madrid at (520) 452-7500.
