Transit workers worried Tucson’s system is being abused during COVID-19 shutdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Since prices for Tucson’s public transit system are waived during the COVID-19 crisis, some transit workers say the service is being abused.
“[Sun Tran is] providing the drivers with the ability to let people come through the back [of the bus] with no fare, but unfortunately the community is taking advantage of that,” said Kevin Hampton, a business agent for Teamster’s Local Union 104.
Hampton said the union, which represents Sun Tran drivers, has been fielding a lot of calls lately.
“Right now, the biggest problem is overcrowding on the buses,” he said. “When drivers look back and they see 10 teenagers and 10 homeless guys sitting on the back of the bus, it’s pretty obvious they are not ‘essential’.”
KOLD News 13 heard from two drivers who said the ropes put up to create space between drivers and passengers were moved closer to the front.
“Sun Tran and the Teamsters Union leadership met today and both parties agreed to place the ropes six feet back from the drivers,” said Pat Richter, Sun Tran’s Director of Communications.
“It would help out tremendously if only the people who needed to ride were riding the bus,” Hampton said.
Not all buses are experiencing overcrowding, though. It really depends on the route.
Richter said the company has made a Bus Tracker and Trip Planner available to the public. This allows people to plan their routes based on how full the buses are.
Another concern for workers is personal protection.
“[Sun Tran is] having problems getting cleaning products for the drivers, but that’s a problem everyone is having right now,” Hampton said.
Richter said buses are fogged each night with an “industrial-grade disinfectant”. He said Sun Tran is providing all drivers with disinfectant, gloves and sanitizer.
Some drivers have also been able to secure face masks on their own. However, this is not mandated for employees or passengers.
“It’s tough right now,” Hampton said. “[These drivers] are just as concerned about their safety and their family’s safety as you are.”
Richter says ridership is down 40 percent compared to the same time last year.
