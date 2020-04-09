Tucson church members hand out free groceries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Members of Victory Worship Center spent their Thursday morning handing out free groceries to community members.
Volunteers held large signs reading, “You are not alone,” and “Free groceries" at the corner of La Cholla Boulevard and River Road on April 9, 2020.
“I just think that you know you just want to encourage people in this time. That there’s people who love them, care about them, that believe in them,” Scott Hatlevig, a pastor, said. “I think that’s just something that people just need as we’re waving and smiling at people, just giving some people some hope.”
Hatlevig said the volunteers handed out 150 bags of groceries and offered to pray with those who stopped.
“You know, really this is a season for us to just demonstrate the heart of what our heart’s compassion is, and that is just to love all people,” Hatlevig said.
The group plans to hand out more groceries Saturday, April 11 at Legacy Tradition Charter School, located at 3500 W. Cortaro Farms Road, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
