Tucson organization launches wellness resource center for community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many of us are sheltering in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re all looking for a little peace and support for our families.
That’s why one organization has launched an online wellness resource center for the community.
It covers free resources families can use at home while sheltering in place.
Integrative Touch for Kids or ITK said the resource center is all about getting people good quality information right at their fingertips.
There are topics just for kids including free downloads of coloring books to belly breathing techniques.
There are also coping resources for parents, access to Broadway plays families can watch from home, resources on how to strengthen immunity during COVID-19, as well as a toolkit on communicating with teachers
ITK said its goal is to provide a survival kit for the community so people can maximize their wellness and reduce anxiety.
“There’s a hunger for this right now. There’s a hunger for people to keep balanced and well under challenging times so they’re looking for meaningful resources and information,” Shay Beider, Integrative Touch for Kids’ founder, said.
Beider said the response from launching these resources has been amazing, adding even people across the country are taking advantage of it.
Another group taking advantage of it is kids in the hospital.
Through the resource center, ITK can serve them remotely, which helps the kids feel less alone and less stressed during this time.
For more information, click here: https://www.integrativetouch.org/wellness-resources
