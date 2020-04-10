ACTION DAY: Expect showers during to start the weekend with a beautiful Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team called an Action Day for Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Expect cooler temperatures Saturday due to a 70 percent chance of scattered showers coming in at around midday. The high will hover around the mid-60s with the low hitting the 40s.
However, the rain won’t last too long. It’s expected to develop and clear quickly, with some isolated thunderstorms and heavy downpour to yield a tenth- to quarter-inch of rain.
Stormy weather will clean overnight, making way for a lovely Easter Sunday with lots of sun and highs in the mid-70s.
