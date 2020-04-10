COVID-19 outbreak puts some Easter celebrations on hold

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As Easter weekend begins, churches are finding ways to celebrate the holy holiday safely.
With COVID-19 concerns, officials are asking worshipers to stay home or turn to online options.
But the Herrera family tradition is hard to replace, not only for them but also for the community as well.
In 1969, David Herrera founded the procession that went up A Mountain starting on Good Friday. Now, for the first time in 52 years, they’re having to break that tradition due to COVID-19.
David died in 2017, but his daughter Patricia along with Los Dorados continued on the tradition.
Nothing had stopped them, not even bad weather. Until this year, when canceling became inevitable.
“Holding this for 53 years in a row and it did rain sometimes and it even snowed one year, it’s really sad for us that we have to stop and there’s going to break in our chain,” said Manny Jacques, a member of Los Dorados
It's a tough decision but Patricia knows not having the event is what her father would have wanted.
"If my dad was here he would have canceled it because my dad was all about the community. And he was all about the elderly he would have wanted everybody safe,” she said.
It feels foreign to keep the cross at home for the first time in decades, but they have faith that this will pass, and plan to continue next year.
“We want all Tucsonans to stay at home and we need to get over this hump and once we get over the curve, we’ll be back next year,” Jacques said.
To learn more about the Herreras’ online celebration, click the links below:
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.