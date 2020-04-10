Driver in crash taken to hospital after deputies find him in nearby backyard

The driver in this crash at Orange Grove and Shannon roads on Friday, April 10, was found in a nearby backyard. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 10, 2020 at 12:17 PM MST - Updated April 10 at 12:17 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man who deputies say left a crash scene was taken to a hospital after they found him in a nearby backyard.

Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies are at the scene of a crash at Orange Grove and Shannon roads. Deputies say the driver fled the scene and was found in someone's backyard. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that the Sheriff's Department said did not appear related to the crash.

According to information from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at Orange Grove and Shannon roads at about 3 a.m. on Friday, April 10.

Deputies who found the man said he had obvious signs of trauma, which did not appear to be related to his crash.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating. There are no outstanding suspects at this time.

