Driver in crash taken to hospital after deputies find him in nearby backyard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man who deputies say left a crash scene was taken to a hospital after they found him in a nearby backyard.
According to information from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at Orange Grove and Shannon roads at about 3 a.m. on Friday, April 10.
Deputies who found the man said he had obvious signs of trauma, which did not appear to be related to his crash.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating. There are no outstanding suspects at this time.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.