FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little bit of everything this weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures are cooling a bit and stay below average through the weekend. Our next storm system will move through Friday into Saturday bringing us a chance for rain. Things clear out just in time for Easter Sunday!
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
TONIGHT: Clouds build in. Temps fall into the upper 40s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the mid-60s. 40 percent chance for rain, especially in the afternoon.
SUNDAY: Highs warm back into the mid-70s under sunny skies.
MONDAY: 10% chance of rain. Some clouds with highs in the low-80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in upper-70s. Windy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-80s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
