FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little bit of everything this weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref | April 10, 2020 at 4:59 AM MST - Updated April 10 at 4:59 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures are cooling a bit and stay below average through the weekend. Our next storm system will move through Friday into Saturday bringing us a chance for rain. Things clear out just in time for Easter Sunday!

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds build in. Temps fall into the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Highs in the mid-60s. 40 percent chance for rain, especially in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Highs warm back into the mid-70s under sunny skies.

MONDAY: 10% chance of rain. Some clouds with highs in the low-80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in upper-70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-80s.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

