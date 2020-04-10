First responders and Community Food Bank workers get surprise delivery of watermelon eegee’s

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police and fire fighters in Tucson, along with workers at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, got quite a chilly surprise Friday.
Following a request by Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, eegee’s delivered the restaurant’s signature frozen treat to “lift the spirits of Tucson first responders as well as the staff and volunteers helping at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.”
Romero went to the Tucson Fire Station 1 to meet with fire personnel and deliver the surprise.
“Our community is working so hard to make sure our residents are cared for and I thought a Watermelon eegees would be a Tucson way to lift the spirits of those on the front lines,” Romero said. “I was delighted when eegee’s said they would help."
After that, eegee’s deliveries were made to Tucson Fire and Police stations throughout the city, as well as the Community Food Bank.
“We were pleased to help Mayor Romero with this special request and used what limited watermelon inventory we had to meet the request,” said eegees CEO Ron Petty.
Everyone also received special thank you notes from Romero.
“We want to express our sincere and upmost gratitude and appreciation to the people of Tucson for continuing to support us through this crisis" the Tucson Fire Department said in an email. "But we would also like to acknowledge our other community partners who are working with those who are less fortunate during this difficult time. Please consider donating to a local charity or non-profit you hold dear. Once again we love our Tucson community, and value their support.”
