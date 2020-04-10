House pools on quarantine can be dangerous

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pool season is upon us and if you're lucky enough to have a pool at home during this quarantine, your kids are probably taking advantage.
But with so many parents working from home during the pandemic, they're facing a new safety challenge.
Children are spending more time around the house pool than usual.
“Just because you’re home right now with your kids, doesn’t mean you can go inside and do your work and have the kids outside in the pool. You can’t do that. You have to watch your kids at all times. Drowning is a silent killer,” Veronica Rubio, Northwest Fire District’s Fire and life safety educator, said.
Rubio added it's very important to remember your ABCs: adult supervision, barriers, and classes.
A- Adult supervision
Work can’t come to a grinding halt just because you are working remotely. Designate an official “Water Watcher,” an adult tasked with watching the kids in the water. That should be their only task – they shouldn’t be reading, texting or playing games on their phone.
B- Barriers.
Have a fence around your pool, especially if you have young kids who can't swim or are just learning to swim.
If you don't have a fence, at least teach your kids to stay away from the pool if you're not there.
Teach them to not play or swim near drains or suction outlets either. Children’s hair or bathing suits can easily get stuck.
C- Classes
As a parent, take CPR classes, have your kids take swim lessons. You can never be too careful or too prepared.
But officials tell me the most important thing is to pay attention.
These rules go for adults too.
