Humane Society of Southern Arizona delivering Easter baskets for pets

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is delivering Easter baskets for Tucson pets!
You can purchase a dog or cat themed basket which includes curated items from HSSA’s PAWSH retail stores.
Each basket will also include a jigsaw puzzle from HSSA’s Thrift Store.
Items will be disinfected during packaging and include contactless delivery. Customers will also have the option to pick up their basket for $5 less without leaving their vehicle from HSSA’s Main Campus at 635 West Roger Raod.
“The pet Easter baskets were a great opportunity for people to remember that their furry friends love to be included on holidays, while also giving folks a chance to support our work at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona,” says Director of Development and Marketing & Communications Randy Peterson.
Customers who don’t wish to buy a basket for their pets but still want to support, will have the option of purchasing a basket to be donated to a shelter pet.
“The purchase of baskets that are donated right back to our shelter pets will make an ordinary Sunday an extraordinary Sunday for those great dogs, cats and pocket pets still looking for Forever Homes,” says Peterson.
Humane Society of Southern Arizona CEO Steve Farley wants the community to know that as an essential service, the Humane Society has modified their operations but is still working hard to meet the community’s needs. “You can help us continue our important work in these uncertain times with a donation. Every gift helps,” says Farley.
The Humane Society Thrift Store and PAWSH Park Place are currently closed until further notice. HSSA is currently conducting adoptions by appointment-only, and is encouraging the public to browse adoptable pets online at www.hssaz.org/adopt.