If didn’t file your taxes, here’s how you can apply for a stimulus check

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People who don’t have to file taxes and those who haven’t filed in a while can still get a stimulus check.
According to the IRS, citizens or resident aliens can apply under the non-filers portal if they meet the following conditions.
- Have a Social Security number
- Can not be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer
- Have an income under certain levels
The IRS said most people, like those who filed in 2018 or 2019 and those on social security/disability, will get their checks automatically.
Non-filers who have a gross income under $12,200 ($24,400 for couples) and those who weren’t otherwise required to file can apply on the IRS website or by clicking HERE.
Some of the information you will need to provide includes:
- Name, mailing address and email address
- Date of birth and Social Security number
- Bank account number, type and routing number
- Driver’s license or state-issued ID, if you have one
- Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number for each qualifying child
