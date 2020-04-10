Lives Lost: At 97, World War II vet takes a final road

In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, photo, Kelly Adsero holds a family photo of her grandfather Bill Chambers, center, as he stands with his wife, Barbara Jean, second from right, his daughters Patty, third from left, and Cindy, right, and Adsero and her husband Nick, left. Chambers, 97, died March 14, 2020, at an adult family home where he lived with four other World War II veterans. He wasn't obviously ill, but tested positive for the new coronavirus after he died. (Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)