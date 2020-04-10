Local carpenter helps protect healthcare workers who saved his life

“The ambulance came and got me, they brought me down [to TMC]. I coded in the emergency which is when Dr. Goldberg saved my life,” Bittner said. “Dr. Goldberg was in the room, according to my wife, orchestrating what looked like 30 or 40 people doing 110 things to me. My wife actually got to see her intubate me as I coded before they closed the doors to the exam room.”