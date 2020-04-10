Local carpenter helps protect healthcare workers who saved his life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local carpenter is helping shield healthcare workers from the coronavirus. Daniel Bittner designed a new piece of equipment that gives Tucson Medical Center (TMC) doctors and nurses more space to intubate COVID-19 patients, without risking exposure.
What makes this story even more special, though, is this: Bittner is now protecting the very same people who saved his life.
Bittner works for TMC, building everything from massive guitars for the hospital’s annual gala, to custom splints.
A couple of weeks ago, he was asked to make an intubation box.
“So, I built one per those specs,” he said.
Bittner’s prototype was sent off to be tested by Dr. Lisa Goldberg.
At that time, unconscious patients were being intubated under plastic covers that draped over hospital beds.
“It’s very, very difficult to intubate someone – to put a tube in their lungs – with all of this plastic,” Goldberg said. “That’s one of the most dangerous moments [for healthcare workers] because you don’t know what’s going to happen, you’re right in the patient’s airway.”
Staff needed the extra layer of protection, however, Goldberg was eager to find a better way of doing things.
“I felt bad because every time I saw the box, I drew all over it. ‘Can we try this? Can we try that?’” she said.
“It was when Judy Rich, our CEO, handed [Goldberg] the phone after the third or fourth iteration of the intubation box and she said, ‘This is Dr. Lisa Goldberg from the emergency department’ that there was a bit of silence for a moment,” Bittner said. “I was a bit choked up.”
Bittner was emotional because he knew exactly who Goldberg was. How could he forget the name of the person who brought him back to life?
“That was a crazy day,” he said. “[On] Nov. 16, we were setting up an event, one of the big fundraisers of the year, and that morning I wasn’t really feeling well. I sat down on the floor of the La Paloma Hotel … and died.”
Bittner said it was sudden cardiac death.
“The ambulance came and got me, they brought me down [to TMC]. I coded in the emergency which is when Dr. Goldberg saved my life,” Bittner said. “Dr. Goldberg was in the room, according to my wife, orchestrating what looked like 30 or 40 people doing 110 things to me. My wife actually got to see her intubate me as I coded before they closed the doors to the exam room.”
“He completely took my breath away when I heard his voice on the other line and what he said to me,” Goldberg said.
Bittner was finally able the thank Dr. Goldberg over the phone, and then again in person.
“We met and drew up the dimensions [of the intubation shield arch] and played with it and thought about how we would do it. Two hours later, I believe, he had a prototype,” Goldberg said. “And it works! It gives us everything we need, it allows us to safely intubate patients and do medical procedures, it’s protecting the staff and it’s reducing aerosol generation.”
Bittner is thrilled to be able to use his second chance at life to give back to healthcare workers like Goldberg
“[This story has come] full circle,” Dr. Goldberg said.
“Someday when this is over, I’m promised a hug,” Bittner said.
TMC officials said the intubation arches are being used daily. Bittner made nearly 10 for the hospital and is now working on a request for 10 more.
The design has been shared with emergency departments across the U.S.
